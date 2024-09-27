Partners for the North plans to fundraise for mattresses at Euthini Secondary School

Partners for the North (PFN), newly registered organization has announced its plans to fundraise and mobilize resources to buy and donate 500 mattresses worth K18 million to Euthini Secondary School in Mzimba district.

PFN Chief Executive Officer, Vasco Madlopa told reporters in Lilongwe on Friday that the organization saw it necessary to assist the school after noticing pictures circulating in social media that learners are sleeping on the dilapidated mattresses.

“As citizens we need to come in to assist government by supporting some activities that includes donation of mattresses,” he said.

Madlopa added that as a company they have an obligation to support the Institution by giving them mattresses of which will go towards all learners that will have their education at school.

Adding that the mattresses will go a long way in motivating the students to perform better in class because if they are sleeping on bad mattresses, beds then they can not perform well as the condition might bring a lot of sicknesses which can be expensive for parents as well as government.

Madlopa appealed to well wishers to support the needy school.

Education Division Manager for the North, Jennings Matalanda Kayira commended PFN for the gesture saying mattresses are needed every year in schools.

“How many you may buy, they don’t last. If there are such well wishers, their donation is timely,” he said.

Kayira added they need to replenish the worn out mattresses in most of the boarding schools.

However, apart from mobilizing resources, the PFN is advocating for starting and completion of projects in the northern region among others.

