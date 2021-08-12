Opposition leader Nankhumwa visits detained rights activist Namiwa at Lilongwe Police

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday August 12, 2021 visited the Executive Director of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Sylvester Namiwa who is being detained at Lilongwe Police.

Namiwa was arrested at Parliament Building in Lilongwe while he led a peaceful vigil there to call upon Parliament to explain the mist surrounding the controversial Loan Authorization Bill that was allegedly ‘smuggled’ onto the Order Paper for discussion by Members of Parliament (MPs) last month.

Nankhumwa said he was appalled by the government’s conduct, saying civil rights activists ought to be given space to operate freely according to the dictates of democracy.

Namiwa and 11 others were arrested have been charged with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Nankhumwa said he felt obliged to visit Namiwa because as a member of parliamentary leadership.

“In their petition, they demanded that the leadership of Parliament be accountable for some issues and I thought in my own right, as a leader, I should come here and see him,” said Nankhumwa.

He said he found Namiwa in jovial mood and robust health. He said Namiwa informed him he was waiting for the police to advise him when he would be taken to court.

The opposition leader bemoaned the manner in which the rights activist was arrested by plain-clothed policemen and bundled in a civilian vehicle. He said Malawians need to ascertain whether that was the right manner of arresting people.

“That kind of arrest has no place in democratic Malawi. I demand an investigation to establish if the people who arrested Mr Namiwa were indeed policemen,” he said.

In a separate interview, with Nyasa Times, Nankhumwa said the arrest is a classic example of a government using excessive force against Malawians who are exercising their democratic rights to demand transparency and accountability from duty-bearers.

“I wish to remind President Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance Government that Malawians are now living in a democracy, which they gallantly fought for in 1993 and 1994.

“Malawians are not ready to give up their democratic rights and freedoms at the whims of a few power-hungry politicians, who would like to consolidate their dynasty through corruption, intimidation, physical attacks and politically-motivated arrests,” said Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South.

In a recorded message, Namiwa encouraged Malawians not to blink but continue safeguard Malawi’s hard-won democracy, saying the battle has just began.

