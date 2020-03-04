Opposition leader says govt angered people: SKC hailed as ‘model of humility’ at Martyrs Day remembrance

Acting Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Lobin Lowe, has accused government for provoking people at a Martys Day Commenoration event he attended in Nkhata Bay on Tuesday for disregarding protocol by delegating a Cabinet minister to be guest of honour when the Vice President Saulos Chilima graced the event.

Lowe, who is Lilongwe Central member of parliament for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), was reacting to ugly scenes during the event that saw some sections f the audience booing Cabinet ministers when they delivered speeches.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Cultute Francis Phiso was the guest of honour representing the President while Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda, who is also Nkhatabay Central legislator, represented members of Parliament.

“You cannot assign a minister to be guest of honour when the Vice-President is present,” said Lowe, who condemned government for politicising national events such as Martyrs Day which falls on March 3.

Chilima, president of UTM Party, has since been hailed as a “model of humility” in his conduct at the event .

He was the first to arrive at the venue self-driving and with no police siren vehicle. The Vice-president spent time chatting with former president Joyce Banda and was in a welcome party fro Minister Phiso as the guest of honour.

And when Phiso completed delivering his speech, Chilima moved to shake his hand congratulating him on a speech whose content was unifying the nation.

Speaking to a battery of reporters who mobbed him for an interview , Chilima said he was “not bothered in any way” that President Mutharika snubbed him and instead delegated a minister ot be a guest of honour.

Chilima stressed the President has the “prerogative” to delegate whoever he wants.

“I came here as a Malawian who sees the importance of the role these Martyrs did to our country,” said the vice-president known by his followers as SKC – Saulos Klaus Chilima.

In his speech, Phiso called on Malawians to put aside political differences and promote peace.

“Let us keep peace and put aside out party differences and think of the Malawi we are building for the future generation, let us love one another and maintain peace,” Phiso said.

Speaking on behalf of the families of those who were killed on March 3, 1959, William Kondowe appealed to government to consider providing them with amenities.

The function started at Martyrs’ memorial pillar at Nkhata Bay jetty where 31 people were killed by British army.

The dignitaries later laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ memorial garden at Kakumbi location before attending interdenominational prayers at Chirundu point.

