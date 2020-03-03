Opposition hail Malawi army soldiers for protection of democracy

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is being hailed for protecting protesters who have been calling for electoral justice, following last year’s disputed presidential elections.

The military’s latest intervention occurred after a Tippex-marred election last year that returned President Peter Mutharika to office.

A French international news agency, AFP says opposition politicians, whose supporters led last year’s protests while the top court combed through evidence of electoral fraud, have only praise for the military.

“The MDF is one institution the people of Malawi have always been able to count on to uphold the constitution in times of political crisis,” said main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Another opposition politician Saulos Chilima added: “They stood up to their billing and reputation as one of the most professional armies in Africa and the world.”

The poll results were annulled by the country’s top court and fresh polls are due in May.

Thousands of civilians last month marched to the offices of the disgraced electoral commission where they chained and padlocked its entrance – and handed the keys to an army officer.

