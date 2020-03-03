DPP cadets move in to cut grass around Bingu mausoleum

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Tuesday commemorated the Marty’s Day in Thyolo by cutting grass and clearing bush around the burial site of former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

This was after a picture went viral in social media platforms on Monday showing Mutharika’s mausoleum in a bush.

The photo promoted by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wing called Kokoliko to mobilise its youth in the south to go and clear the bush around the mausoleum at Mpumulo wa Bata at Ndata in Thyolo where Mutharika and his first wife Esther lie.

However, this MCP arrangement to clear the bush around the mausoleum of the founding member of the DPP did not please the party youth wing of the ruling party.

They went to the area in the morning to clear the bush.

Some Malawians taking up in various social media platforms have criticised the abandoning the mausoleum of Malawi’s fourth president.

There was no immediate comment from the DPP and presidential office on the matter.

