MCP, UTM alliance talks begin

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM representatives are Monday evening meeting in Lilongwe for a do or die meeting to find a common ground for a political alliance.

Both MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and UTM publicist Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed of the meeting but were not forthcoming with the details.

Sources said the meeting is expected to be attended by the two parties’ select national executive committees on alliance.

MCP will be led at the meeting by Mkaka whilst UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati will lead her team.

It is expected that the two teams will put on the table their respective offers for a possible alliance and crucial is the issue of who will be the presidential candidate and running mate in the event that the two parties agree on alliance.

Other issues shall also include the sharing of cabinet positions and other government positions as well as how to harmonise the two parties manifestos.

In the run-up to the annulled presidential election, Chakwera partnered former president Joyce Banda and her People’s Party (PP) as well as the country’s former vice-president Khumbo Kachali and his Freedom Party. The partnership between MCP and the two is still intact.

Talk of the MCP and UTM Party electoral alliance is coming a week after President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) unveiled a partnership with United Democratic Front (UDF), a move some commentators have argued exerts pressure on Chakwera and Chilima.

