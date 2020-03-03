Catholic organisation says Malawi needs ‘messiah’ leadership to achieve meaningful transformation

Lilongwe-based Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) executive director, Father James Ngahy, says Malawi needs servant and ‘messiah’ leaders to steer the aspirations of the citizens for the country to achieve meaningful socio-economic transformation.

Ngahy made the remarks during a training for the Local Advisory Committee (LAC). The training was held Friday under the Inter Religious Dialogue/Conflict Management Project, which the Centre is implementing with funding from a German charity – Miserior.

The project is being implemented in Balaka, Mangochi and Machinga and it aims to increase tolerance for peaceful coexistence between and among ethno-religious and political groups in a religious diverse Malawi.

Currently, the Centre is raising awareness on the danger lying ahead of chiefs and faith leaders actively participating in partisan politics and the need for the same to resist the temptation of being used by politicians to perpetrate violence ahead of the fresh election.

And speaking when he closed a half-day training for the LAC members who comprises the police, faith and traditional leaders, Ngahy challenged Malawians to take advantage of the May 19, 2020, presidential election to choose for themselves a ‘messiah’ leader who can ensure equitable distribution of the resources.

Ngahy stressed that Malawi needs a leader who will fully dedicate himself or herself towards achieving a common good.

“Malawi needs ‘messiah’ leader who is willing to take the aspirations and expectations of his people into his hand. If you have good leaders, surely, even one persons can change the whole country. A good leader, especially the President, can change quite a lot. Just as if you have a good head, the body will not be shaking anyhow,” he said.

Ngahy called upon Malawians to choose for themselves leaders who will rise above petty nepotism, tribalism and regionalism in an effort to build the nation.

“Malawi needs a leader that can bring this nation together. We need leaders of the John Magufuli’s calibre and Nelson Mandela’s charisma. We don’t have to be divided as the situation is today. Additionally, Malawi needs education that is practical, not education for mere papers,” said Ngahy.

Kanengo Police Station Community Policing Coordinator, Assistant Superintendent Perry Mpangeni, said the trainings are crucial as they will help enhance collaboration between the police and the community ahead of the fresh election.

