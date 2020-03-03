MRA demands ‘harder whipping’ of the smuggling police officer Namacha

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has demanded a ‘harder whipping’ of a female police officer Lexa Mkanda-Namacha for breaking the law on anti-smuggling thereby denying the government resources needed for various development projects.

Mkanda-Namacha was recently was found with smuggled goods at her home in Nsungwi in Lilongwe’s Area 25 after court martials and her fellow law enforcers raided her house. Goods worth over K500,000 were impounded from her home, which is reportedly to have been using as a warehouse for smuggled products.

Kanengo Police Station publicist, Esther Mkwanda, told Nyasa Times that her office had instituted investigations to establish why a law enforcer could engage herself in smuggling and trading in counterfeit products from the neighbouring countries

Mkwanda said the findings of the probe will determine the action the management will take against Mkanda-Namacha.

But in reaction to this revelation, MRA Corporate Affairs Manager, Steven Kapoloma, said the revenue collecting boy expects that the police will mete out a stiffer penalty on the Mkanda-Namacha.

“She is a police officer and it is our expectation that she knows the law very well. She was employed to enforce the law; and not, break it. So, it is our expectation that the police will be professional enough by ensuring that the officer faces the law just like any other citizen. In fact, we expect a harder whipping for this officer considering that she did it while fully aware that the law is against it,” said Kapoloma.

He said it is sad that some police officers are being caught up in the smuggling cobweb at the time local manufacturing companies have been lamenting that smuggling is negatively affecting their businesses while the MRA is complaining that illegal trade is affecting their revenue collection drive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :