Opposition MPs reject ambush over Mwapasa confirmation as police IG

First deputy speaker Madalitso Kazombo on Wednesday adjourned parliament 30 minutes earlier than scheduled as opposition lawmakers rejected the government move to ambush the legislators on the confirmation of embattled acting police Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa.

This was after Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa asked the House to adopt a motion to vary order paper and print a new one which would have born the confirmation of Mwapasa and Joseph Nangantani as auditor general.

This caused commotion in the 193-strong House as opposition lawmakers vehemently rejected this, saying they needed enough notice to debate the issue.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda accused Nankhumwa of flouting House procedures when introducing such matters in the House.

“The House is a House of procedures and rules. The procedures and the rules have not been followed here,” said Chimwendo Banda.

He asked why Mwapasa should be confirmed IG when there is already another police chief, Rodney Jose, whom he said had just proceeded on leave and was yet to retire.

But Nankhumwa said all procedures and rules were followed before he introduced the matter into the House.

He said the Business Committee of parliament, the political leadership of the House, has endorsed the subject matter, saying this was why it appeared on the order paper.

Nankhumwa said the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of parliament had been meeting to scrutinize the qualifications of Mwapasa.

