Malawi Airlines aborts landing  twice due to Blantyre bad weather

Malawian Airlines’ ET40 has on Wednesday failed to land at Chileka airport in Blantyre due to bad weather.

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah has confirmed that the plane is now back to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

“We first made our first attempt during our normal schedule. The plane departs Lilongwe at 8:40am,” said Josiah.

He said the captain returned the plane after noticing extreme bad weather and returned to Lilongwe.

Josiah said the plane made a second attempt after they were informed that the weather had improved but upon approaching Blantyre, the weather changed abruptly, forcing the plane to return to Lilongwe.

“The plane is in Lilongwe as we are still assessing the situation, whether to make a third attempt or cancel it altogether,” said Josiah.

There has been extreme foggy weather in Blantyre after a three hour down pour on Tuesday night.

