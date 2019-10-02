Bushiri talks tough challenging Malawi leaders to advance peace

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has challenged Malawian leaders to start preparing their followers to accept the pending verdict of the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court is, sometime in before year ends, expected to make a ruling on an elections case where Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party presidential hopefuls want a rerun of May 21 elections.

Speaking during a media briefing held at his base in South Africa, Bushiri said, as a Malawian, he was deeply concerned with “disturbing” and “shocking” things happening in Malawi in the post-election impasse.

Bushiri highlighted the violence current demonstrations have had on the country—with business destroyed, property damaged and lives lost.

However, Bushiri underlined that though the current demonstration have reared an ugly head on the country, it is what will happen after the Constitutional Court ruling that Malawians must be worried about.

He said that currently the country is divided into two camps and these camps need to start preparing their people to accept the outcome of the court ruling.

He said: “The Constitutional Court will be making its ruling sometime next month. But with the Camps that have emerged in Malawi, how much have we prepared our people to accept the decision that the Constitutional Court will make?”

Bushiri raised the following questions for Malawians to start debating on.

1. Are both camps preparing their subjects to respect the termination of the court at the end of the process?

2. Will UTM and MCP accept the court’s decision should it come out contrary to their joint expectation?

3. Is Malawi Electoral Commission or DPP prepared to accept the court’s determination that shall nullify the May 21 presidential election results?

4. How are these concerned parties preparing their subjects for those possible outcomes?

He warned that Malawi is sitting on a timely bomb if these issues are not addressed and therefore made a strong appeal to political leaders to start preparing people in their camps to accept the court’s determination.

The prophet made 7 proposals to leaders in Malawi to consider.

“Government has the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma). I know political strife is one of the disasters that Dodma manages through preparedness and response. At this time, we need to ask what Dodma is doing to prepare the nation on the political strife that will emerge after the Constitutional Court Ruling. We need answers” he said.

He asked the DPP leadership to start challenging and informing their people about the coming court ruling.

“We need peace today, tomorrow and forever and I am certain that the DPP will champion this noble.”

To the opposition, especially MCP and UTM, “how much do the leadership discuss peace in their meetings and rallies? The leadership needs to start preparing their people now!”

He asked the International Community, how much are they engaging with political and social leaders in the country regarding the Constitutional Court ruling in the offing, saying they need to be challenged to stand up now not just after incidents have already happened.

“To us the clergy, how much, in our sermons, are we preparing our members with regards to the ruling in the offing? Do we just preach about heaven ignoring the danger we are about to face as a nation? This is the time the clergy must come together and lead the process of preparing our people,” said Prophet Bushiri.

To the media, “how much are we sensitizing and enlightening our people with regards to the coming judgement? Do we consider this a critical news story in our newsroom? I am calling on the media in Malawi to begin this noble process.”

To Civil Society Organisations (CSO), Bushiri said: “I want them to begin a nationwide campaign of civic educating people about how critical the ruling by the Constitutional Court will be and also the importance of accepting it. CSOs must also aim at creating forums where all key stakeholders should convene through a National Peace Conference and deliberate these issues.”

