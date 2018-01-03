Osman up for TNM coach award, Sibale scoops Golden Boot

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers title-winning coach Yasin Osman has been shortlisted for TNM Super League 2017 season awards, Nyasa Times understands.

Osman guided the Nomads to end an 11-year wait for the flagship league title, after a remarkable run of form.

The awards will be handed out in on January 26.

Also to be honoured will be outstanding players, teams and the media when Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and league sponsors, TNM, host a gala in Blantyre.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda and senior manager-business enterprise Limbani Nsapato confirmed about the awards gala but said the actual venue will be announced in due course.

However, Nyasa Times understands that it is likely to be held at the College of Medicine Sports Complex or ‘Comesa’ Hall.

“We expect this to be yet another exciting red-carpet event. The dressing is smart casual. For a change let players come dressed in suits,” Banda said.

For being crowned the champions, Be Forward Wanderers will receive K15 million, K7 million for runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets , while Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club, who finished third and fourth, respectively, will get K4 million and K3.5 million in that order.

The best player will pocket K300,000 with and K200 000 for Golden Boot awardee. There are also other prizes for best goalkeeper, defender and coaching panel.

Sulom asked Super League coaches, former players and journalists to make the nominations.

“We have deliberately excluded fans from the list of voters to ensure fairness as some teams have more supporters than others,” Banda said.

He said a committee comprising coaches and lawyers will scrutinise the nominations before the eventual winners are announced.

The best striker award goes to the top scorer who was Silver Strikers marksman Matthews Sibale. The Mozambique-bound forward netted 16 goals.

