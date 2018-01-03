Tay Grin releases a music video for his song ‘21’

January 3, 2018 Nancy Chavi 2 Comments

Hip-hop artist  Tay Grin on January 1 released a music video for one of his songs ‘21’ taken off his new Extended Play (EP).

Tay Grin during 21 video shoot. Photo by Kimpho Loka

Tay Grin’s Media Relations Manager, Kimpho Loka, said the video is locally produced as they wished to only use Malawian talents.

Loka added: “It was shot at the magnificent Latitude 13 in Lilongwe by Ron Cz and Essim, directed by Sonyezo, Ron Cz and Tay Grin and the quality of the video does not disappoint.

“Grin is seen in traditional, Malawian wear as well as a number of stunning Malawian models all dressed by local designer namely Adam’s Needle and Mkada for accessories as well as Sac Cosmetics for makeup.”

He said: “The song 21 is basically a chilled-feel-good song suitable for all hip-hop lovers and this music video supports it well as it is a vibrant and very colourful picture.

“The response from the audience has so far been overwhelming. People seem to love the video looking at their comments on social media since it was released on Monday evening.”

The song 21 was taken from Grin’s newly released EP called Festive Vibes which has six tracks. The EP also features Sonyezo, Gemini Major, Jay Rox from Zambia, Orezi from Nigeria and Uganda’s Bebe Cool and Grenade.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tay Grin releases a music video for his song ‘21’"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Anlyts
Guest
Anlyts

NOT a very bad video just the video concept doesn’t really match the song…… No 21 bottles, no 21 girls…….. and the “models” dzolimba olo kugwedezako ataaa.
But its a 7/10

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 44 minutes ago
Joseph Phiri
Guest
Joseph Phiri

Good Job. Keep on representing Malawi and taking the game to new heights.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 52 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes