Otis Bushiri speaks on financial education hiccups in Malawi: Rich Mind Company promises to bridge the gap

American business man and author Robert Kiyosaki once said “the single most powerful asset we have is our mind. If trained well, it can create enormous wealth.” on issues to do with finances one also needs to be trained on how to manage, thanks to the newly launched Rich Mind Company which has promised to do more financial management seminars in the country.

Speaking during the official launch of the company at Capital City Hotel in Lilongwe on Sartuday, President and Founder of Rich Mind Company Otis Bushiri said the company has come to bridge the gap that the education system of the country has failed in terms of financial management.

Bushiri stressed that Africa is a rich continent only that the populous do not know how to manage financial resources for their own good.

“Many Africans are poor not because they deserve it but poor management of resources and lack of financial knowledge, like for example in malawi, the education system overlook financial management education, now we have come to bridge the gap and teach people financial management basics. “He said

As a way of making sure that people have access to acquire financial management skills, Bushiri said they will be hosting financial summits and organizing public lecturing in colleges and universities in the country among others.

He added that they would also want to see small scale businesses grow by providing soft loans and that he distanced the company from the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church saying there is no any connection between the two.

Bushiri said “the company should not be confused with the Church, the company has its own mission statement, goals and vision.”

Guest speaker during the launch was Bishop Benedicto Kananza who the Deputy Chief Executive officer for Ned bank Malawi.

Kananza said there is power in learning and advised people to be willing and learn from Rich mind Company which according to him is company full of experienced business persons who are ready to share financial management Knowledge.

He said the company has come at a critical time where people have little knowledge about financial resources and how to manage it.

“People need to know new habits of managing finances, I salute Rich Mind for the timely initiative, we believe this would help many people. “He said

During the function musicians including Lulu, Ota and Gwamba entertained the patrons. While comedian Tanah made people laugh their lungs out with his broken English.

