Out of 10 constituencies in Zomba, 4 women win as JB’s son Roy Kachale loses

The preliminary results in the May 21 Tripartite Elections show that Zomba has elected four women Members of Parliament out of 10 in this year’s highly contested elections.

The results indicate that Grace Kwelepeta of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won in Zomba-Malosa constituency ousting Roy Akajuwe Kachale of the PP .

Kwelepeta won with 7,393 votes against former parliamentarian Kachale Banda who amassed 6,499 votes.

Akajuwe, who is son of former President Joyce Banda, is among nine candidates who contested in the Zomba Malosa race.

In Zomba Thondwe unofficial results show Roseby Gama Gadama (Independent ) winning with 13,879 against former parliamentarian Charles Tikiwa who got 1,359.

Tikiwa lost in the DPP primaries to Dumisani Lindani who failed to outclass Gadama in the recently held polls after collecting 7,645 votes.

Gadama contested alongside seven candidates in the parliamentary polls

Another newcomer lady is Abigail Sophie Bongwe who stood on an independent ticket.

She got 17,309 votes against former DPP MP Peter Valani who collected 1,585.

Valani lost in the DPP Primary elections to Kingwell Liphuka who according to unofficial results got 6,918 votes below Bongwe’s votes.

Zomba Thondwe had 10 contestants in the recent polls.

Lonie Chijere Phiri of DPP has made a comeback after winning a Zomba Chingale seat with 5,016 from PP’s Wallace Chawawa who got 4,029 votes .

Chawawa outsed Chijere Phiri in 2014 polls.

