Dausi beaten up over ballot papers

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Nicholas Dausi was Friday beaten up in the commercial capital Blantyre as he reportedly tried to intervene in a matter involving marked ballots.

Nyasa Times has learnt that a truck with marked ballots from Nsanje was intercepted after tips from concerned people.

“The [concerned] people tipped Abida [Mia] who was a parliamentary candidate for Chikhwawa Nkombedzi and with the help of some people managed to intercept the truck before it could get to the MEC headquarters’ warehouse,” Boyd Mtawakali, a witness, said.

According to Mtawakali, strangely the truck had no police escort as per MEC’s requirement and the driver had no particulars.

“When this was discovered, people got furious and a fracas ensued. Dausi came in to calm the situation but unfortunately he was beaten up by the mob,” he said.

During the fracas, according to Mtawakali, several people were also wounded as the situation got out of control.

The truck in question is currently being held at the MEC headquarters pending inspection which will have representatives from all concerned parties around

