Over 1m Malawians face hunger: Govt rolls out K38.8bn food response plan

Over 1 million Malawians face hunger, the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee’s (Mvac) annual report has stated prompting Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) to roll out out the 2019/20 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan (LS-FIRP) to arrest the worsening food situation in various parts of the country.

The Mvac report projected that 1 062 674 people were at risk of food insecurity in the country’s 28 districts.

Principal Secretary in the Office of the Vice-President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni said they have facilitated the development of the 2019/20 LS-FIRP to mobilize resources, coordinate and guide the implementation of humanitarian assistance towards the affected people.

Moleni said government needs $51.8 million (about K38.8 billion) to implement the programme, with government providing some of the financing while donors have pledged support.

He said: “Government has already sourced $10.7 million [about K7.86 billion], leaving a financial resource gap of $42.7 million [about K30.2 billion]. The programme will be implemented up to March 2020 as recommended by the Mvac annual assessment report.”

Moleni disclosed that due to worsening food situations, government has for the past two weeks provided relief aid in 15 districts and two cities that were affected by the cyclone Idai floods in March.

“A total of 1,500 tonnes of rice which is part of the 6,000 metric tonnes of rice donated by the China have been distributed in areas that were affected by the flood,” he said.

Moleni warned those with crooked intentions over the noble cause that they will face the wrath of the long arm of the law.

The once off relief maize which is expected to be drawn from the strategic grain reserves distribution is expected to roll out and be finalized within December 2019 whilst the LS-FIRP will be implemented up to March 2020 as recommended by the MVAC annual assessment report.

