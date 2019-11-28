Police arrest 2 civil servants, 1 Standard Bank teller over fraud

Malawi Police in Mwanza have arrested two civil servants and a bank teller suspected to have embezzled K5 million for Mwanza district council.

Mwanza police spokesperson Edwin Kaunda says the police have arrested an accounts clerk and former Mwanza district health office administrator.

Kaunda said a bank teller for Standard Bank has also been netted in connection with the K5 million Mwanza district council fraud.

“The three are suspected to have been defrauding the council by forging 10 cheques meant to pay suppliers,” said Kaunda.

The arrest comes barely a week after the arrest of an official from the ministry of Local government and Rural Development for allegedly embezzling K5 million for Mwanza district council.

