Over 3 500 graduate interns pen Mutharika over jobs

Over 3 500 graduate interns in public service have written President Peter Mutharika to consider employing them permanently before the end of their internship in June.

In the letter, the interns say the civil service has a high vacancy rate which affects public service delivery, saying they needed to fill the vacancies to boost the public service delivery.

“We are requesting your Excellency to absorb us into the civil service because there are many vacancies in government that needs to be filled,” says the letter in part.

But minister of Sports, Youth and Manpower Development Grace Chiumia says she is not aware of the letter and accused the interns of by-passing her office which she said is responsible for the recruitment.

“Some of them are even in my own ministry, why couldn’t they let me know before giving it to the president,” wondered Chiumia.

The Office of the President and Cabinet is yet to respond to the letter.

