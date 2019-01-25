Falling wall into hot porridge injures 16 learners

Lessons were disrupted at Chimbiya primary school in Chikwawa after a feeding shelter wall collapsed into a hot porridge as learners were getting their porridge on Thursday morning, injuring 16 of them.

This follows the heavy down pour in the southern region which has collapsed several buildings and houses.

The head teacher at the school, Frank Chatandika said the accident happened when the learners had lined up to get their porridge.

“Out of the 16 learners who were injured, two are admitted to St. Montfort Hospital whilst the other 14 were treated as outpatients,” he said.

The heavy rains has affected at least 500 households in the areas of chief Lundu and Makhuwira, forcing them to seek refuge in some primary schools.

Lessons in some schools have been suspended because flooding victims are occupying classes.

