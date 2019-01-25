21 die in Phalombe due to drowning

Malawi Police in Phalombe are expressing worry over the high rate people who drown during rainy season, saying this season alone, 21 people have drowned.

Police spokesperson in Phalombe Innocent Moses said most of them are drunkards who attempt to cross flooded rivers whilst seven of them are children whose parents never care where their children are.

“This is a very worrisome situation. We cannot have such a high number of people drowning even before the rainy season is over,” he said.

Most if not all rivers in Phalombe originate from Mulanje mountain so they are fast moving waters as they descend from the top of the mountain before going into Likhubula, Thuchila, Ruo, Zambezi and Indian Ocean.

Moses said there was need for intensive civic education on the dangers of crossing rivers whilst drunk as well as not taking care of children who play in fast moving waters.

