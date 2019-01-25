Civil Liberties Committee tells President Mutharika to end political violence

A rights group, the Civil Liberties Committee says it is only President Peter Mutharika who can end the ever increasing political violence perpetrated by the suspected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rough necks.

It a news conference, Civil Liberties Committee’s Francis Chikutira said Mutharika should walk the talk on his efforts to end the political violence.

“The President should rise above petty politics and deal decisively with the political violence. Malawians do not want to go back to one party era of atrocities,” said Chikutira.

Mutharika on Wednesday evening issued a statement through his spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani in which he condemned the political violence whose victims are mainly UTM Party members.

The violence came on spotlight after UTM woman in Mangochi was stripped off her clothes by DPP thugs.

However, a cross section of Malawians have instead condemned the statement saying it came too late, it contained too little and had no substance as well as lies as Mutharika fell short of directing condemning and rebuking the DPP cadets who are solely carrying out the terrorism against opposition members.

