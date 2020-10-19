Over 430 bags of maize destroyed after catching fire 

About 432 bags of maize have been destroyed in Dowa after a motor vehicle caught fire today, Monday.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Sub-inspector Gladson M’bumpha has told media that the incident happened at Chingondo Bridge in Chingondo Village, TA Chiwere enroute to Nkhatabay from Mchinji.

M’bumpha said the motor vehicle, a Scania which was being driven by Lucius Kamukwa allegedly caught fire due to binding of brakes.

He said the maize belonged to businessman, Elias Tennis of Mkanda Village, TA Mkanda in Mchinji.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares