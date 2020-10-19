Over 430 bags of maize destroyed after catching fire 

October 19, 2020

About 432 bags of maize have been destroyed in Dowa after a motor vehicle caught fire  today, Monday.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Sub-inspector Gladson M’bumpha has told media that the incident happened at Chingondo Bridge in Chingondo Village, TA Chiwere enroute to Nkhatabay from Mchinji.

M’bumpha said the motor vehicle, a Scania which was being driven by Lucius Kamukwa allegedly caught fire due to binding of brakes.

He said the maize belonged to businessman, Elias Tennis of Mkanda Village, TA Mkanda in Mchinji.

