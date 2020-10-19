Mzava  joins Amazulu FC ready to press the reset button

October 19, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

If ever a  player needed to push the reset button it is Limbikani Mzava. The Malawi national football team defender Limbikani Mzava has signed for South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Amazulu FC.

Mzava unveiled at Amazulu

The club, via Twitter, unveiled Mzava and other nine new signings including former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Mzava was declared surplus to requirements at another PSL outfit Highlands Park after it was taken over by TS Galaxy.

This is the fifth South Africa club he has signed for having previously played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Golden Arrows.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Ziyaye calls for renewed commitment among Catholics

Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye of the Catholic Church's Archdiocese of Lilongwe has called upon Catholics in Malawi to renew their vigour and commitment...

Close