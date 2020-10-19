Mzava  joins Amazulu FC ready to press the reset button

If ever a player needed to push the reset button it is Limbikani Mzava. The Malawi national football team defender Limbikani Mzava has signed for South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Amazulu FC.

The club, via Twitter, unveiled Mzava and other nine new signings including former Kaizer Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Mzava was declared surplus to requirements at another PSL outfit Highlands Park after it was taken over by TS Galaxy.

This is the fifth South Africa club he has signed for having previously played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Golden Arrows.

