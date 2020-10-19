Ziyaye calls for renewed commitment among Catholics

Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye of the Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Lilongwe has called upon Catholics in Malawi to renew their vigour and commitment towards the service of the Lord and humanity.

His Grace Ziyaye made the call when he celebrated Eucharistic mass at St. Vincent Palloti Kaphatika Parish in Ntchisi on Sunday. The mass was part of the activities to celebrate this year’s World Mission Sunday.

Ziyaye emphasized that Catholics should go beyond mere baptism to serve the Lord and humanity in various ways.

“Baptism shouldn’t be our ultimate goal as Christians, but to serve the Lord and humanity. I therefore wish to challenge you to take your time to reflect on the gospel of the Lord and then set out to spread it to other people,” he said.

This year’s World Mission Sunday events took place in the remote parts of Ntchisi – some 160 kilometres to the north of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Dozens of Catholics and non-Catholics attended the Eucharistic celebration, which was spiced up with dances, poem recitals and music.

Ziyaye said Christianity entails spiritual warfare with the devil; hence, the need for those who commit their lives to Christ should make sacrifice to live by the gospel.

“I therefore urge take advantage of this year’s World Mission Sunday to renew your commitment to the service of God and humanity. In the Catholic Church, we have so many devotional groups, which you need to join as you endeavor to deepen your faith and also help others deepen theirs,” he said.

An executive member of the National Laity Council of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, Dr. Mary Shawa, bemoaned rising cases of infighting between Christians and priests on administrative misunderstandings.

Shawa said it is unbiblical for the Christians to be engaged in verbal and/or physical fights with their priests.

“Let this year’s World Mission Sunday reunite us with our priests in spreading the gospel to all the corners of the country. If there are misunderstandings, dialogue should be our option,” she said.

In his remarks, the National Director for the Pontifical Mission Societies in Malawi, Father Vincent Mwakhwawa, said St. Vincent Palloti Kaphatika Parish in Ntchisi was deliberately chosen for the event to emphasize the universality of the Roman Catholic Church and its commitment to spreading the gospel to all the corners of the world.

The previous day on Saturday, Mwakhwawa led rosary prayers at another remote community in Kamganga Village in Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares