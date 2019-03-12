Overstone Kondowe appointed leader for Persons with Albinism in Africa

Malawi’s Association of Persons with Albinism leader Overstone Kondowe has been appointed as Chairperson for the African Union for Persons With Albinism (PWA).

Kondowe, who left the country on Monday, was elected in Pretoria, South Africa at a congress represented by leaders of various PWA groups across Africa.

“I am greatly humbled by the confidence and trust persons with Albinism in Africa have in me” announced Kondowe through his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said his appointment is as a result of God’s favour.

“It’s not about merit but God’s favour to lead the first ever African Union for Persons with albinism,” wrote Kondowe.

He therefore gave credit to African Disabiliy Alliance (ADA) and European Union (EU) for technical and financial support towards the establishment of the PWA AU association.

Kondowe left the country leaving behind a debate on whether he will return on the country or not following the escallating killings and abduction of people with albinism.

This has prompted PWAs to ask the government to allow them to flee the country and seek asylum in other countries.

“When your country refuse to be a home” briefly wrote Kondowe prior to his departure.

Over 20 PWA have been killed in Malawi while several others have been abducted since 2014.

