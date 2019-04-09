Oxfam drum up support for Khembo in Neno South

In a bid to drum up support for retention of all women who won 2014 parliamentary elections Oxfam officials were in Neno South on Saturday to call upon people in the constituency to re-elect Mary Maulidi Khembo as their member of parliament.

Making the call at Zalewa trading center Dr. Antony Malunga, who is women rights programs Manager at Oxfam, said looking at the development that Khembo has facilitated in the area it has helped her to build a strong and purposeful relationship with communities and proven to be a person with articulate vision and unquestionable credibility to deserve another five years’ term.

Malunga said the event was part of the retention program that all 32 females who won parliamentary elections in 2014 should return to parliament after May 21 elections.

The campaign received a boost from chiefs, youth and women who gave testimonies of development projects that Khembo has initiated in T/A Symon and T/A Mlauli that make Neno South.

In his speech T/A Mlauli said Khembo has a soft heart for the poor and that she has capacity to reshape the outlook of Neno district if returned to parliament.

“We believe that supporting Khembo is in the best interest of Neno south communities. During her term we have seen the commencement of Neno road construction, maternity wing at Ligowe Health center, construction of girl’s hostel at Ligowe CDSS is currently underway and my areas have benefited a lot from rural electrification program and the minister of energy is expected to switch power in my area this Friday at Chigona School,” said Mlauli.

Senior chief Symon said he will drum up support for Khembo and ensure she does not lose this position because for the first time in history the area has Lisungwi bridge which has connected his communities to Lisungwi health centers and schools that were not accessed in the past when Lisungwi river flooded.

In her speech Khembo commended the gathering and chiefs for drumming support for her candidacy and she pledge to bring more development if voted into power come May 21, 2019 elections.

Mary Maulidi Khembo, who is contesting on DPP ticket, is the only female against 9 men contesting for the parliamentary seat for Neno South.

