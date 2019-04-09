Nice in a sensitization drive to minimize null and void votes 

National Initiative for Civic Education Trust (NICE) has embarked on a sensitization initiative, aimed at mobilizing people to vote in their large numbers, as well as minimising null and void votes, in the May 21 polls.

Apart from this, the Trust is persuading citizens to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders they intend to vote into office, during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

In an interview, District Civic Education Officer for the Trust in Chiradzulu, Kondwani Newa, said democracy commands citizen participation in various development aspects, hence the need to empower them.

He said this campaign period, is the crucial time for the electorates to be reminded of their responsibilities, in scrutinizing would-be leaders, before voting them into office.

“We feel that by sensitizing the masses on voting process and good governance , they will be able to elect good leaders, provide checks and balances and most of all, vote accurately, thereby minimizing null and void votes,” he said.

On Political Parties Act, Newa said they are enlightening the masses on dangers of electing leaders based on hand-outs, adding it is an offence and punishable by law.

“It is pleasing to note that since the onset of our meetings, people are now able to differentiate between hand-outs and good will. We hope that come voting day, leaders will be elected based on issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Trust has organized public debates for MP and Councillor hopefuls, starting this Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :