Oxfarm confronts malnutrition in Malawi

March 18, 2021

An international charity organization, Oxfam, has embarked on a project aimed at confronting rising cases of malnutrition in the country.

Mihowa (r) handing over Nutrition IEC materials to Ndhlovu(l) pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)
Ndhlovu: The campaign to change nutrition status of the district pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

The project will pull together resources towards the nutrition sector.

The Oxfam Malawi project that has been first launched in Dowa, is also set to be launched in other two districts of Dedza and Salima.

Lingalireni Mihowa, Oxfam country director, said it is sad that nutrition gets very low funding and sometimes nothing at all despite being a big issue in Malawi.

Mihowa said the project therefore has involved the district commission’s office, village development committees and other stakeholders to add voice in lobbing for the resources.

Among others, Oxfam in partnership with GIZ and Civil Society Organizations Nutrition Alliance (CSONA) distributed T-shirts with nutrition messages, posters and banners to help in raising awareness towards the increased resource allocation campaign.

On her Part, Ellen Ndlhovu who represented Dowa acting DC welcomed the project saying it is very important as Dowa district receive very little budget for nutrition programs despite the district struggling with malnutrition.

Jester Chipala, Mphimbi village development committee Chairperson in the district said Dowa continue to be hit with malnutrition each year and the project has come at the right time.

