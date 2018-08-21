PAC discuss political violence, K145m DPP ‘donation’

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Tuesday held a meeting in Blantyre to discuss on how best to respond to the emerging political violence unleashed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

PAC spokesperson Peter Mulomole confirmed PAC is meeting in a closed door meeting and top of the agenda is the recent political violence unleashed by the DPP whose operatives torched United Transformation Movement (UTM) vehicles in Mangochi over the weekend.

“We will make our stand known after the meeting,” said Mulomole in reference to the political violence as the DPP has now engaged in politics of terror against the UTM.

Mulomole also said the delegates are discussing the K145 million which the DPP received from an unscrupulous Indian businessman Zameer Karim whose company Pioneer Investments donated the money to the ruling party bank account whose sole signatory is president Peter Mutharika.

Human Rights Defenders Forum have since asked PAC to endorse the September 7 civil society organized peaceful protests against a number of issues against the government.

Human Rights DefendersForum chairman Timothy Mtambo said the CSOs have also asked PAC to force graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba resign following the ACB decision to clear Mutharika over the K145 million saga.

