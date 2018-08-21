UTM  America wing call for release of outspoken Facebook user in Malawi

In response to the arrest of social media activist and vocal supporter of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Manice Hale, popularly known as Manice Abiti William Dawood on Facebook, UTM-USA Diaspora Wing issued a statement condemning the arrest.

The statement jointly signed by interim chairperson Eddie Naming’ona and interim Secretary General Fatima Nkata, states that the primary concern of the wing is the safety of their member and that of her property.

The wing strongly believes that the arrest was “politically motivated” and appeals to the Malawi Government for her immediate release and the safe return of her communications devices which were confiscated upon her arrest.

Manice was taken to Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe where a crowd of UTM supporters including former First Lady Calista Mutharika has gathered to demand her release.

The crowd was pelted with tear gas by police officers.

Meanwhile, Manice Hale has been taken away by cops from Area 30 to an unknown location.

She has been vocal against the regime in her posts of Facebook.

Manice recently had an interview with Times TV where she said President Peter Mutharika was her uncle but was against his policies.

She came from America to attend UTM rallies in Mzuzu and Mangochi.

Manice was due to fly back to Maryland in US where she works as a nurse on Tuesday before she was picked by police at the airport.

