PAC initiates moves to persuade Ansah to resign as MEC chair
Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is said to secretly initiating moves to urge embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign as demanded by some sections of the society.
Nyasa Times sources say PAC officials want to talk to Ansah this Wednesday to resign following a spate of protests which have sometimes turned violent aimed at forcing her to step down at the pollster.
“PAC officials are trying hard to talk to her today. She is said to be in Lilongwe right now,” said our source.
PAC executive director Robert Phiri could not confirm nor deny the reports.
“We do support any efforts of dialogue on the issue because PAC wants to see to it that Malawi is on the right path,” said Phiri.
PAC efforts to talk to Ansah comes barely a day after former president Bakili Muluzi on Tuesday initiated dialogue with the organisers of the protests Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in a bid to end the protests.
HRDC delegates to the meeting insisted Muluzi talks to Ansah to urge her step down as MEC chairperson
Ansah did nothing wrong. The whole campaign by HRDC is really stupid and vindictive. PAC should not waste time on this issue. Besides, Ansah can call these idiotic people’s bluff – MCP, UTM, Chakwera, Chilima, protestors and CSO activists by saying: drop the election court case if you want me to resign.
Banda you are another fool who has no brain
mfiti yaikazi ikakhalila mphika komatu mpata izacokepo. malodza osatha
I hope tomorrow’s news will be just as exciting. A little tippex. Some demos. Some violence. Lots of fun!
May Madando plz just accept the call and step down.
You will still be honoured and remembered for being someone who tippexed the election to the core on 21th May, 2019, just like that.
But still it’s better to preserve the remaining 20% of dignity than being labelled with different sources of names and going down in history as a person who perpetuate civil war for her people in poor country like Malawi.
The cash received as rumoured is too much to resign ,she is afraid what to tell
The giver if things go against his side.
PAC!! What is your role in this? You have lost truck of your mandate!! Please don’t you dare advance your stupid idea that Jane Ansah should resign. If you do, we women (Jane Ansahs) will match to your offices. Take this seriously!! Why don’t you instead speak to Mtambo, his team and Chakwera/Chilima to stop their stupid demos and let the law take its course? Your integrity is so low and getting worse? Do you ever meet as a team or this is just you chingota(Because we know how unprincipled you are). If indeed this is from you as a… Read more »
Inde auzeni amayi amenewa atule pansi udindowu. Asamalire ntchito ya mpingo wawo umene wagawina chifukwa cha dyera lawo pa ndalama
PAC be careful!! We know you have always been against DPP government but don’t extend that to Dr Jane Ansah’s case. Is is in court and if you are objective enough, you should have left the law to take its course. Otherwise you are just worsening your already injured integrity.
Ansah issue is not in court .Don’t confuse people
FACING PRESSURE FROM THE PUBLIC –THERESA MAY RESIGNED PEACEFULLY AS PRIME MINISTER ‘—-WHY (HOW ) IS IT SO DIFFICULT FOR OUR LEARNED JUDGE /CHURCH OVERSEAR TO RESIGN PEACEFULLY ?? PLEASE INTERCESSORS (GOD FEARING ONES ) TALK TO YOUR FELLOW WOMAN OF GOD TO LISTEN TO THE CRIES OF THE PEOPLE –(-GOD FEARINGLY)
Why should she resign? Because Mtambo says so? I wouldn’t! Let Mtambo and colleagues continue destroying the country if they so wish. Its their right after all. The is issue is court why should they cause havoc. If PAC is of the view that Jane Ansah must resign for demos to stop then it’s evident PAC is behind it. Am beginning to enjoy the destruction because it is propelling this country forward…