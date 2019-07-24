PAC initiates moves to persuade Ansah to resign as MEC chair

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is said to secretly initiating moves to urge embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign as demanded by some sections of the society.

Nyasa Times sources say PAC officials want to talk to Ansah this Wednesday to resign following a spate of protests which have sometimes turned violent aimed at forcing her to step down at the pollster.

“PAC officials are trying hard to talk to her today. She is said to be in Lilongwe right now,” said our source.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri could not confirm nor deny the reports.

“We do support any efforts of dialogue on the issue because PAC wants to see to it that Malawi is on the right path,” said Phiri.

PAC efforts to talk to Ansah comes barely a day after former president Bakili Muluzi on Tuesday initiated dialogue with the organisers of the protests Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in a bid to end the protests.

HRDC delegates to the meeting insisted Muluzi talks to Ansah to urge her step down as MEC chairperson

