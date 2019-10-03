PAC meets to strategise on final political impasse agenda

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) officials were meeting on Thursday to strategise on final agenda to end the current hair raising political impasse which has potential to bring down the economy.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri has confirmed the PAC executive committee was meeting on Thursday in Blantyre but kept details of the meeting in wraps.

“It was just a planning meeting. We want to meet president Peter Mutharika to brief him on our interface meetings outcome with the MCP president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the UTM president Dr. Saulos Chilima and HRDC officials,” said Phiri.

He said PAC had already sent a request to State House for the audience but Kamuzu palace was yet to respond.

The planning meeting comes barely a week after PAC officials met the person at the centre of protests, the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

