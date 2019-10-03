Mwapasa fate as Malawi police IG on Friday

Embattled acting police chief Duncan Mwapasa is to know his fate whether he will be Inspector General or not this Friday in an anticipated highly emotional parliamentary debate and vote.

This follows the failure by the Leader of the House, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Wednesday to introduce the subject matter in the 193-strong House in what opposition legislators say was an ambush manner after the opposition benches numbers shrinked as most Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators had gone to attend the burial ceremony of a party member, Stella Chauwa.

The motion could however not be moved on Thursday as it is a private member’s day when business is solely for individual members of parliament.

The debate on whether to confirm Mwapasa comes at a time when the main opposition MCP said it would not back his confirmation, accusing him of being the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet.

Mwapasa, who was Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for operations, was appointed acting IG in August, to replace Rodney Jose who has proceeded on holiday ahead of his retirement in November this year. Jose has served in the service for 36 years.

However, the parliamentarians are expected to separately confirm Joseph Nangantani as Auditor General.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :