Rwanda captures Malawi rebel in DRC

A Malawian is said to be among a group of RNC combatants arrested in Democratic Republic of Congo and were arraigned in Rwandese military court on Wednesday.

Rwanda’s The NewTimes newspaper says four Burundians and three Ugandans are also among the 25 Rwanda National Congress (RNC) rebel group members captured and arraigned in the court.

The Malawian national has been identified as Lambert Ribanje, who was born in 1996 in Rumazi camp in Tanzania, according to The NewTimes.

The newspaper says Ribanje and the other 24 rebels have since been charged with being part of an unlawful military outfit, treason, forming an illegal military outfit, and conniving with foreign countries to destabilize Rwanda.

The report says led by South African-based fugitive Kayumba Nyamwasa, RNC is a terrorist organization blamed for a spate of grenade attacks in Rwanda between 2010 and 2014 that killed 17 people and injured over 400 others.

There was no immediate comment from Malawi authorities on the issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :