‘Visitor’ steals child in Chitipa

Malawi Police in Chitipa are looking for unknown woman who has stolen a three month-old baby in Chitipa after pretending she was stranded and needed accommodation to sleep over in the house where the child was.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said the woman approached the woman at Katutula village in chief Mwaulambia’s area for accommodation.

“She was allowed to spend a night at the child mother’s house in a seating room with other three children.

“The mother and her baby slept in her bedroom but the following morning, around 4am, the mother discovered that the baby was nowhere to be seen and the visitor had disappeared,” said Simwaka.

Simwaka is warning people against trusting strangers.

