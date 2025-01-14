PAC Salutes Chakwera’s ‘Excellent Infrastructure Development Projects’, Urges Action on Key National Challenges

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has lauded President Lazarus Chakwera for his “excellent work” in advancing Malawi’s infrastructure, handling climate-related disasters, fostering tolerance, and improving international relations. However, PAC has called on the president to intensify efforts in addressing ongoing national challenges to improve the country’s overall situation and perception.

In a statement released after a meeting between PAC and President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace on Monday, PAC Chair Patrick Thawale commended the significant progress in infrastructure, particularly in road construction. “As we drive through the city, it’s clear how Lilongwe has been transformed. The quality of the road construction is outstanding, and it’s a source of pride for all of us. This is excellent work, and similar progress is evident in other road projects under your leadership,” said Thawale.

Thawale also acknowledged Chakwera’s remarkable tolerance in the face of criticism from opposition figures and others. “We deeply appreciate your composure and tolerance, even in the most challenging moments, when facing open insults. Your ability to remain steadfast is commendable,” he added.

Additionally, PAC praised Chakwera for his handling of the economic challenges exacerbated by natural disasters. “We believe it is by divine intervention that you assumed office during these trying times, with global economic pressures and national disasters weighing heavily on the nation. Your response has been exceptional, and we take pride in your leadership during these difficult periods,” Thawale remarked.

The committee also recognized Chakwera’s efforts in enhancing Malawi’s international relations and his consistent engagement with the religious community, despite his demanding schedule. “We are grateful for your continued commitment to meet with us, as you have done on multiple occasions since your inauguration. Your availability speaks volumes about your dedication,” said Thawale.

However, PAC stressed the need for Chakwera to address ongoing issues such as corruption, economic challenges, civil service delivery, and ensuring free and fair elections in 2025. “While your achievements are commendable, we urge you to focus on these critical areas to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of Malawians,” Thawale concluded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!