EDITORIAL: Mr. President, PAC Has Spoken; Enjoy Their Approvals, Act on Their Misgivings

President Lazarus Chakwera has received praise from the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for several notable achievements during his tenure, but the organisation has also expressed serious reservations about his leadership. While accolades have been offered for improvements in infrastructure, particularly the country’s road network, and for his tolerance in the face of criticism, PAC has pointed out that the president’s actions have not matched his words on key issues—especially corruption and economic recovery.

PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale, in a candid meeting with the president, lamented the administration’s lack of decisive action on corruption and abuse of funds—issues that were central to Chakwera’s campaign and promises. Thawale reminded the president of the fervent anti-corruption rhetoric he espoused during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, where he vowed to take a strong stand against the pervasive corruption crippling Malawi. Yet, despite these promises, corruption continues to ravage the socio-economic landscape, with Chakwera’s leadership showing little resolve to tackle these challenges head-on.

The president’s failure to act decisively on corruption, particularly concerning his closest ministers and government officials, has led to the perception of hypocrisy. PAC believes that words of reform have been drowned out by the silence of inaction, and the country’s frustration with this mismatch between promises and performance is growing. PAC’s words are a wake-up call for Chakwera: the public has grown weary of promises that fail to materialize into meaningful change.

Beyond corruption, PAC also raised concerns about Malawi’s worsening economic situation, which has “reached a dire state.” The president’s administration, PAC argues, has not shown the necessary urgency to address these economic challenges, exacerbating the hardships faced by the Malawian people. In particular, the economic struggles have been compounded by the president’s frequent international trips, which many feel are ill-timed in the face of the nation’s suffering.

Another area of concern is the management of the civil service. PAC pointed out that the Office of the President and Cabinet has become dysfunctional, which in turn has contributed to the demotivation and inefficiency within the civil service. This mismanagement not only hampers the government’s ability to deliver services but also erodes public trust in the leadership.

Despite these criticisms, PAC did acknowledge the improvements made under Chakwera’s leadership, particularly the transformation of Lilongwe’s road network, which has become a point of pride for many Malawians. Additionally, PAC praised the president for his steadfast tolerance despite the insults directed at him by opposition figures, noting his composure in handling difficult situations.

Yet, the positives should not overshadow the pressing issues that need urgent attention. Chakwera’s administration must act swiftly to address the concerns raised by PAC if it is to retain its credibility and fulfill the promises made to the Malawian people. The president has shown that he can be a strong leader in some areas, but now is the time to show that same strength and decisiveness in confronting corruption, tackling the economic crisis, and restoring the functionality of government institutions.

Mr. President, the PAC has spoken—take pride in their praise, but be wary of the challenges they have pointed out. The Malawian people deserve more than words; they need actions that will bring lasting, meaningful change to the country. The time for inaction has passed. The call for decisive leadership has never been clearer.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!