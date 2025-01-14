High Court Adjourns Cecilia Kadamira’ Tichitenji Estate Ownership Case Over Attorney General’s Absence

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned a high-profile case involving the ownership of Tichitenji Estate, a property contested between the family of the late Elias Kaphwiti Banda and Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, the official hostess of the late President Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

The dispute centers on claims that the Ministry of Lands erroneously granted Kadzamira a lease for the estate despite an existing lease allegedly issued to the Kaphwiti Banda family.

During the proceedings on Monday, the absence of the Attorney General, whose input is deemed critical at this stage, prompted the court to postpone the case. High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza emphasized the importance of the Attorney General’s presence and directed both parties to ensure his availability at the next hearing.

Lawyers React to Adjournment

Kadzamira’s lawyer, Khumbo Soko, informed the court that he would personally serve the Attorney General with the required documentation to secure his attendance. Soko explained, “I don’t think the Attorney General was aware of the need to be here. I will ensure that he is served on my way from here so that he is available on Thursday.”

On the other hand, Wapona Kita, representing the Kaphwiti Banda family, agreed with the adjournment and emphasized the necessity of the Attorney General’s involvement to ensure the proceedings are comprehensive and fair.

Judge Mdeza’s Directives

Judge Mdeza supported the adjournment, citing procedural fairness and the Attorney General’s pivotal role in the case. He instructed both lawyers to explain the delay to their clients and proposed that the court reconvene the following Monday. However, he requested both parties to confirm their availability during Thursday’s session.

“Please take a look at your calendars and inform me on Thursday whether we should proceed with my proposal to reconvene the case next Monday,” Judge Mdeza stated.

Background of the Dispute

The Kaphwiti Banda family claims their rights to Tichitenji Estate date back to a prior lease issued to them before the Ministry of Lands allegedly reallocated the land to Kadzamira. They argue that the Ministry’s decision was erroneous and want the court to overturn the lease granted to Kadzamira.

Kadzamira, however, has maintained that the lease was legally obtained. Her legal team is expected to argue that no irregularities occurred during the allocation process.

What’s Next?

The case is set to resume on Thursday for procedural updates, with the court awaiting the Attorney General’s attendance. The decision to adjourn reflects the court’s commitment to ensuring due process in resolving what has become a highly publicized legal battle.

