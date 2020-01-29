PAC tells Malawians to accept elections case outcome

Quasi religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has pleaded with Malawians to accept the Constitutional Court presidential election petition case on Monday, saying Malawi remains their country after the verdict.

PAC spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga said Malawians need to trust and believe in the rule of law.

The court is expectedly to give its verdict on the case amid high political tension following the highly disputed May 21, 2019 polls.

Matonga also repeated PAC calls to the political leaders involved in the case to accept the court ruling.

“Acceptance of the court ruling is the beginning of peace,” said Matonga.

He said all parties should preach peace and desist from promoting violence.

On their part, two of the three political parties involved in the case—Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party—have welcomed the setting of the date of judgement and appealed for calm.

UTM Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said: “UTM believes in the rule of law and we will adhere to the ruling.”

MCP spokesperson the Reverend Maurice Munthali also said his party will remain calm during and after the verdict as long as justice prevails.

In the case, two of the presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima (the first petitioner) and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP (the second petitioner)—want the court to nullify presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system. President Peter Mutharika, who was declared winner of the elections, is the first respondent with MEC as the second respondent.

