PAC warns Chakwera against ‘backyard cabinet’

Influential quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) did not mince words when it met President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday, telling him that another challenge that has led to the downfall of presidents is believing in cronies or inner circles which PAC called backyard cabinet.

PAC chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale told the president in the face that the ‘backyard cabinet’ which make decisions behind the formal cabinet is what has led to the previous state presidents in the country.

“While it is inevitable that each leadership may have people he/she trusts more, too much reliance on ‘backyard cabinet’ may guide you into a wrong direction because of the interest they may have.

“So, you Excellency be careful of the people who surround you because always they will tell you what they want you to hear,” said the Catholic priest.

