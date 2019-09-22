Panos Institute hails Malawi’s Saka, leaves as head to pursue further studies

The Board of Directors of Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has announced the appointment of Vusumuzi Sifile as the organization’s new Executive Director, replacing Malawian Lilian Saka Kiefer, who has left the organization to further her studies in the United Kingdom.

Saka, exceptionally led the organization since 2011 and during her tenure, she oversaw the development and implementation of the organization’s strategic plans for 2012 to 2016, and the current one for 2017 to 2021.

“Her visionary leadership has shaped PSAf into the great organization it has become,” reads a statement signed by Board Chairperson Mpolai Moteetee.

The statement further reads, “After a due process, the Board of Directors of PSAf identified Mr. Sifile as the best candidate to take forwards the mission and vision of the institute.”

Prior to his appointment, Sifile was the PSAf Knowledge Management and Communications Manager.

He also served as the PSAf’s Senior Programme Officer for Environment and Natural Resources Management. Before joining PSAf.

Sifile worked as Communications Assistant for the World Agroforestry Centre, Senior Staff Writer for The Standard newspaper in Zimbabwe, correspondent for Radio Voice of the People (Zimbabwe), and briefly served as Editor of The Mirror newspaper (Botswana).

He also worked as a correspondent for international media agencies, the Inter Press Service (IPS News) and IRIN News, now known as The New Humanitarian.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Knowledge and Information Systems Management from Stellenboch University in South Africa, a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Journalism and Media Studies from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe.

He also has professional qualifications in Multimedia and Online Journalism, Conflict Management and Mitigation, Results Based Monitoring and Evaluation, Web 2.0. and Social Media for Development, among others.

