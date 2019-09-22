Chimulirenji cheers victims of the Nkhoma-Kamphata road accident

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Saturday cheered victims of the Nkhoma-Kamphata road accident that has claimed 8 lives and left 14 injured with one at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), said the accident was so shocking and a big blow to the nation hence calling it a disaster.

“I got a call this morning about the accident and I was so shocked. I immediately called the president who is currently out of the country and we agreed that I visit the victims and the bereaved families.

“Death drains our strength and it is therefore important that we all come together and comfort our friends especially those that have lost their loved ones in that fatal accident,” said Chimulirenji.

The vice president cheered all patients that were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and gave them a word of comfort.

He then offered a word of prayer and proceeded to Kamphata.

Chimulirenji then visited a family at Kamphata trading centre where the funeral service of a young boy was taking place. The boy was in the company of a sister who is also battling with life at KCH.

They met their fate on the way from school.

He said government was so saddened with the incident hence the physical and financial support to the families.

He added that government has pledged its financial support to those still in the hospital and that it has bought coffins of the seven bodies in the mortuary.

Medical Officer for Nkhoma Hospital, Daniel Chimutu confirmed deaths of 8 people, Five kids and Three adults and said four bodies were still lying in the mortuary waiting for coffins that government has purchased.

He said the hospital got a call yesterday around 1 pm that there was a fatal accident after two vehicles had collided at a place called Chigodi, Mbadza Village, Traditional Authority (T/A)Kalumbu.

Chimutu said the hospital staff did everything possible to save lives of the victims unfortunately some died even before getting to the hospital. He said those with serious injuries were immediately referred to KCH.

“So far we have registered eight deaths. 14 of them are still at KCH while two are here receiving treatment,” said Chimutu.

The minibus with registration number LA 4528 is said to have carried kids from Ebenezer Private School going home as per routine.

It was further reported that the driver of the lorry was overtaking a salon car at the spot with so many potholes and eventually he lost control and hit the minibus coming from the opposite direction whose driver died on the spot.

Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni said the VP has condoled with the bereaved families and cheered those in hospital knowing that it is a tragedy to the nation.

Moleni said DODMA has extended some financial help to those that have been injured and some money for coffins for those that have lost lives.

“The VP has cheered the victims of the Nkhoma-Kamphata road accident to give hope to all those that have been affected by the accident for it is human to do so,” said Moleni.

Moleni said money amounting to MK2 million has been pumped into the tragedy specifically to help the families affected.

