Fisp goes technology: Minister Nankhumwa optimistic of fertilizer supply

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development say the government will this year use a mobile app to buy fertilizer and seeds.

The ministry principal secretary Grey Nyandule Phiri has told a cluster committee of parliament on Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Climate Change said the use of the technology would drastically reduce incidents of malpractices.

“In order to reduce malpractices, we have developed a mobile app which the agro-dealers will have on their smartphones,” said Nyandule Phiri.

He said any transaction will be triggered by the scanning of an ID, making it have accuracy in reporting and recording.

Fisp has been allocated K35.5 billion to benefit 900, 000 people.

The Fisp budget is 21 per cent of the whole ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development budget of K167 billion.

Menawhile, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has expressed optimism that this year’s supply of fertilizer under FISP)will be successful.

Nankhumwa made the sentiments on Thursday when he toured Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) offices in Blantyre and their warehouse in Chirimba Industrial Area.

“SFFRFM being one of the major suppliers in FISP, I came to check on them myself how prepared they are to supply as well as give out contracts to other players in the supply chain.

“I am impressed with the level of preparedness as they have done almost 90 percent of what they are supposed to do to help government in executing FISP,” he said.

Nakhumwa said the ministry was aware of the logistical challenges which have year in year out been delaying the supply of fertilizer to selling points.

“It’s a challenge I must admit; but I am working on it tirelessly to bring in some other reforms in as far as the FISP issues are concerned,” Nankhumwa said.

Chief Executive Officer for SFFRFM, Andy Kalinde said the company was ready for the 2019/2020 farming season and that they habe received around 20,000 tons of fertilizer for the programme but there is more that is yet to be delivered.

