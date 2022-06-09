Parents nabbed for forcing 15-year old girl into marriage

Namwera Police Post in Mangochi has arrested Adam Kazembe, 42 who is a father to the defiler and Mercy Manyowa, 38, a mother to the 15-year-old victim, suspected to have forced the victim into marriage with a 19-year old boy.

On June 7, 2022, the Senior Resident Magistrate’s court ordered the arrest of the duo following a confession during court proceedings whereby a son(now convicted to 9-years) to the first suspect was being prosecuted for defiling the daughter of the second suspect.

It was revealed that in March, 2022 after he came back from Republic of South Africa, the convict and his father agreed with the second suspect to a pre-arranged marriage between the two teenagers without the victim’s consent.

The victim who is also a Standard 8 learner was being forced by her mother to spend the nights with the convict and perform wife duties while being defiled in the process.

The matter came to light in May 2022 and concerned members of the the community tipped the class teacher of the victim who later reported the matter to Chiponde Police Unit.

The police arrested the boy and also issued a referral letter for medical examination at Chiponde Health Centre where results confirmed that the victim was defiled.

The suspects will appear before court to answer the charges of forcing a child into marriage which contravenes section 81(a) as read with section 83 of Child Care and Justice Act.

Both suspects hail from Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi, according to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mangochi Police Station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!