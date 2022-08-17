Parley committee against increase in electricity tariff

The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change has said it will not accept implementation of the application by Power Market Limited (PML) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to increase electricity tariff by 99% in the next four years.

The two companies filed the application to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) arguing that the proposal has been necessitated by the increase in the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) power plant tariffs to be cost reflective.

Chairperson of the committee, Werani Chilenga, said Malawians are already finding it hard to buy electricity at the current tariff.

“Nobody can accept that. It’s difficult to understand what Escom is doing with the money it gets. They have been given money to restore Kapichira Hydro Power Station. They are in debts with Egenco. We cannot accept that,” remarked Chilenga.

Escom Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, recently told the local media in Blantyre that Escom buys electricity at K140 per Kilowatt per hour and sells at K104 per Kilowatt per hour.

