Parliament Empty as 159 MPs Skip Sitting, Only 71 Show Up

Only 71 Members of Parliament turned up for parliamentary deliberations this morning while a staggering 159 legislators—including cabinet ministers who are not MPs—were absent, exposing a growing culture of absenteeism that has alarmed the leadership of the Parliament of Malawi.

The alarming attendance figures were revealed at the start of proceedings by the First Deputy Speaker, who warned that lawmakers who continue to miss sittings without permission risk sanctions, including losing their parliamentary allowances.

The situation, he said, has reached worrying levels.

“This is very saddening,” the First Deputy Speaker told the chamber, adding that the Office of the Speaker is increasingly concerned about persistent absenteeism during parliamentary business.

According to the First Deputy Speaker, most of the members who were absent had not formally requested leave, despite clear parliamentary rules requiring them to do so.

He reminded legislators that the rules governing attendance are explicitly spelled out in the Standing Orders of Parliament, particularly:

Standing Order 205, which requires every Member of Parliament to attend every sitting unless granted leave of absence.

Standing Order 41, which provides the procedure for seeking permission to miss parliamentary business.

Under these rules, a Member of Parliament may only be granted leave of absence under specific circumstances, such as:

Illness

Family matters

Official duties or public business inside or outside Malawi

However, the First Deputy Speaker indicated that most of the absent legislators had not complied with these procedures, raising questions about their commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to them by voters.

The warning signals growing frustration within parliamentary leadership as absenteeism continues to undermine the functioning of the legislature.

With 159 lawmakers missing at the start of proceedings, the attendance figures highlight a troubling pattern in which a majority of elected representatives fail to show up for the very sessions where national laws, budgets, and policies are debated and approved.

The Office of the Speaker fears that such behaviour erodes the credibility of Parliament and weakens democratic accountability, especially when lawmakers continue to receive salaries and allowances funded by taxpayers.

To address the problem, the First Deputy Speaker warned that members who repeatedly fail to attend sittings without proper authorization will face disciplinary action.

One of the immediate measures under consideration is the withholding of parliamentary allowances for MPs who miss sessions without approved leave.

Parliamentary authorities hope the enforcement of these rules will compel legislators to take their duties more seriously and respect parliamentary procedures.

Members of the public elect Members of Parliament to represent their interests in legislative debates and national decision-making. Persistent absenteeism therefore raises broader questions about accountability, representation, and commitment to public service.

With attendance figures such as 71 present against 159 absent, the issue has once again placed the spotlight on discipline and responsibility inside the country’s legislative chamber.

The Office of the Speaker says it will continue monitoring attendance closely and enforcing the Standing Orders to ensure that parliamentary work proceeds with the seriousness it deserves.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :