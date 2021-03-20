Parliament set to approve K28billion loan for Southern Region Water Board

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) plans to borrow US$28 million [about K28 billion] from the European Investment Bank for water and sanitation project in Balaka and Liwonde.

Currently, SRWB continue to face numerous challenges as it can’t supply enough water to it’s growing population.

According to Duncan Chambamba, SRWB Acting Chief Executive officer the demand for water has drastically increased from 18 to 35 thousand people while the Board hasn’t upgraded some of its pipes.

He said, currently the board is struggling to meet the demand hence seeking a loan authorization form Members of Parliament.

Ibrahim Matola, SRWB Board Chairperson , said 150 thousand people are to benefit from the upgrade if the loan is accessed.

He therefore expressed need for Members of parliament to support the loan authorization bill when it comes in parliament, saying many lives depend on it.

Reacting to the call, Werani Chilenga Chairperson of the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament said as MPs they recognize the fact that water is life.

“No money bill has ever been rejected in parliament, be assured that this one will not be the first” – said Chilenga.

“It is pleasing to see SRWB bringing a bill to Parliament. All along it has been Northern Region Waterboard, Blantyre Water Board and Lilongwe Water Board. “Water is life. As MPs, we want people in our constituencies to have clean water so SRWB will give people in the southern region clean water,” said Chilenga.

Adding his voice, Julius Mwase, Vice Chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament said the committee is ready to support the bill.

The loan authorization bill for SRWB is already appearing on the order paper and there is a possibility the bill may be tabled next week.

