Malawi Human Rights Commission condemns political violence

March 20, 2021

State run rights activists, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has cautioned political parties participating in the March 30 by-elections against acts of violence.

The commission’s executive secretary, Habiba Osman says in a statement that MHRC has observed with concern what happened in Nsanje Central constituency last week where members of the Democratic Progressive Party and the Malawi Congress Party were allegedly involved in violence leaving some people injured.

She says the incidents have the potential to derail the electoral process and desenfranchise some voters.

The commission has also called on parties to refrain from gathering crowds in their rallies without following COVID-19 prevention measures; saying this has potential to ignite the resurgence of the pandemic cases in the country.

