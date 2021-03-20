Cleaner nabbed for stealing at Reserve Bank of Malawi

A cleaner for the Reserve Bank of Malawi is in police custody for allegedly stealing assorted property worth K1.5 million from Reserve Bank of Malawi offices in Blantyre.

According to Kelvin Nyirenda, assistant public relations officer for Blantyre police, the items include one exchange rubber stamp and eight rams, one hard drive and a pair headsets.

This follows an investigation police detectives together with Reserve Bank investigators instituted over an alleged theft at the bank.

Nyirenda said that the suspected thief is Wonderful Mpalira, 35, who was working as a cleaner at the bank under a certain company.

He added that during the arrest , police recovered the items which have all been identified by the bank’s officials.

According to the police, the suspect had suspiciously resigned from his job just before the bank officials discovered the alleged theft at the bank.

He will appear before court to answer the charge of theft which is contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

